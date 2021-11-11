Savannah’s Family Restaurant will be shutting its doors in Yellowknife.

“This has taken some time … but the time has come and we need to let everyone know that (Savannah’s Family Restaurant’s) last day of operation will be Dec. 3,” Savannah’s stated in a Facebook post.

According to social media message, the Franklin Avenue business will be heading to Edmonton “in the new year.”

The restaurant’s ownership expressed gratitude for the opportunity that Yellowknife gave them.

“The bonds and relationships created from Yellowknife, it is tough to have to move but it is what will be best for our family’s future as we have family support there (in Edmonton),” the message states.

Savannah’s, which specializes in East African cuisine, doesn’t consider this an “official” goodbye though, as they hope to see Yellowknife residents visiting the Alberta city.

“So please come by and eat with us until Dec. 3,” said Savannah’s. “We will miss each and everyone of you guys!”