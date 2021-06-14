The NWT Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd annual #shopnwt campaign, Scan 2 Win, runs June 14 to 18. NWT shoppers can earn one point for every dollar spent at participating local businesses across the territory.

The Chamber’s executive director, Renee Comeau is calling on NWT shoppers to get out there and show local businesses some love.

“We’ve really seen, during the pandemic, the sheer importance of supporting our local businesses. These are residents, community members. The ones who sponsor our sports teams.

“They can’t continue to support us if we don’t support them.”

She explained the #shopnwt campaign aims to promote shopping local throughout the NWT — whether that business is made with bricks and mortar or sells exclusively online.

“We want to highlight our unique businesses throughout the territory, regardless of where people are.”

Comeau stressed that most of the time, we can find what we need at a local store, rather than ordering online from retailers outside the territory. To demonstrate her point, she added, “everything in this (campaign) is 100 per cent Northern.”

So far, business from YK, Hay River, Fort Smith, and Inuvik have registered to take part.

Not to worry if you’re just hearing about this now — businesses can register at any time before June 18, online through the NWT Chamber of Commerce’s website.

How does it work?

Businesses can sign up any time before the end of the #shopnwt campaign on June 18.

Any participating business gets free access to the app for one month to help attract shoppers.

To participate, business owners should scan the QR code available in copies of News/North and on the NWT Chamber’s website, fill in the registration form, then review the terms and conditions. Once that’s done, they’ll be sent a password unique to their business to use on the app.

Not only are participating businesses listed as a location on the app, shoppers can opt to receive a notification whenever they’re near a participating business.

What’s in it for shoppers?

Customers will have a QR that they will scan when making purchases. Once they’ve spent $500 at participating businesses they will be entered to win either the grand prize — An Ultimate Staycation package from the Explorer Hotel or one of six $1,000 awards to be spent on gift cards at local businesses.

Curious about how it works? Tune in to one of two webinars on the details.

Prize draws are set for July 23.