Out of 19 accepted proposals, two were recently chosen as recipients of the $100,000 Northwest Territories (NWT) Manufacturing Innovation and Technology Contribution.

Paul Bros. Nextreme, based in Yellowknife, will purchase a “powder coating system, including the equipment, booth, and oven.”

Sunrise Cabinets and Millwork, operating in Hay River, will “procure a three-phase converter to replace self-generated diesel power.”

The contribution, offered through the GNWT’s Manufacturing Strategy, aims to support the NWT manufacturing sector by providing more research into existing and emerging technologies.

“The NWT is home to idea-generators and innovators across all communities and industries,” said Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Industry, Tourism, and Investment.