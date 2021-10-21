In recognition of the obstacles local businesses have faced in the last year, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2021 Business Resilience Awards on Oct. 20.

“Despite operating in difficult and uncertain circumstances, Yellowknife businesses continue to shine —they adapt, they collaborate, they persevere,” executive director Deneen Everett said.

Ten businesses were chosen for 10 categories.

Piercings by Haylee J won Resilient Small Business of the Year. Haylee Turi said she first considered piercing professionally when she and her mom sat for matching tattoos at a Yellowknife shop.

She was talking her mother through the pain as the artist worked. She recalled his comment: “Ever thought about being a tattoo artist?”

She replied she wasn’t an artist like that.

“Well a piercer, then?”

After that, she signed up for an eight-day intensive course in piercing from a “grandfather of modern piercing.” She then started piercing on weekends in 2017. In 2019, she decided to turn the part-time gig into her full-time job.

Now, even through a global pandemic, Piercings by Haylee J is thriving. What advice does she have for those looking to turn their side gig into a career?

“Just take the plunge,” she said.

She said it’s hard starting out as a piercer because clients vet their body modification artists very seriously— as they should, she says — but that can mean it takes a long time to build clientele.

She attributes the success and resiliency of her business during the pandemic to being Yellowknife’s only piercer at a time where travel outside the territory was restricted. She says folks would normally plan their piercings for when they made trips to Edmonton.

“A lot of people just had to take a chance on me,” she said.

She’s been able to serve clients during the pandemic, though she said she won’t pierce anything that’s under people’s masks just yet.

“No nose, no septum, no lips,” she said. “A lot of people are surprised when I tell them that.”

She’s waiting for the territory’s proof-of-vaccination program to get rolling before she’ll get back to piercing noses and lips. Then, she’ll require clients to show they’ve been double-vaccinated and pass health screening the day of their appointment.

While some businesses, like Haylee’s were tapped for chamber awards because they’ve weathered the storm, Dragon Toner Law Office was recognized for what it gave back to the community in the past year.

Partner Sheldon Toner told Yellowknifer the award was unexpected, but welcome.

“It means a lot actually,” he said “We truly appreciate it — it’s not something we really expected.”

He credits the distinction to the firm’s decision to celebrate its 10th anniversary by making monthly donations to various community groups.

Giving community groups the means they need to continue doing what they’re intended to do is how his office can positively impact the community, especially during the pandemic, Toner said.

A complete list of all the nominees is posted on the chamber’s website.