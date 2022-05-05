Yellowknife Racquet Club is ushering a new era, announcing a new ownership team following the retirement of Kelli Ann McKim.

Karen Depew, Devin Madsen, Chuck Depew, Lacie Madsen, Avery Parle, Samantha Morandin, Scott Maclean and Rob Warburton have purchased the business from McKim.

Karen Depew and Devin Madsen will continue to manage daily operations at the facility — nothing is anticipated to change on the operations side in the foreseeable future, according to a news release.

However, the team plans to invest in new equipment, expand programs and will be “refreshing” the 49 Avenue gym.

“The number-one focus will be ensuring that you have an excellent experience every time you enter the building,” stated Meghan Newberry, member services manager. “We are very excited to invest in the future and modernization of this club and would like to thank Kelli as well as wish her the best in her retirement.”

Anyone who has questions is encouraged to reach out to Depew, Madsen or any of the staff at the Racquet Club.

The socially-focused Racquet Club, established in 1981, offers a variety of fitness-based programs and facilities including four squash courts, two studio spaces and a spin studio.