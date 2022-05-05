After a two-year hiatus, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Trade Show is back this weekend.

Over two days, 110 vendors will set up shop across three rooms at the Multiplex.

“It’s an opportunity for Yellowknife businesses to showcase what they offer in terms of services and goods,” said Melissa Syer, the chamber’s executive director. “The community room (DND gym) has smaller home-based businesses or not-for-profits. The main arena is where the bigger booths are. And then the food court and bigger “toys” (snowmobiles, sometimes a few boats are) in another room.”

Community associations, like the Yellowknife Rotary Club, will use the event to connect with current and prospective members.

“After two years of almost completely being kept away from the community, this weekend’s trade show is really an amazing opportunity for service clubs such as ours to reconnect with the people we serve,” said James O’Connor, the Rotary Club’s public relations director. “Groups such as ours thrive on the energy and ideas found when meeting with people in-person. We kept the group together through Zoom meetings — treaded water, really — but now it’s time to get back to work and let people know what the club is all about and talk about some of the great projects we have on the go.”

The trade show will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEE: Trade Show 2022 vendors and map

In 2019, the last year the Trade Show happened, more than 5,000 people came through the doors.

“We anticipate things might not be as busy this year as people still manage their own risk and comfort levels around Covid-19,” said Syer, who added that masks are not mandatory. “There are no Covid restrictions in place and the event is in line with current policies in place in city facilities.”

Admission is $5 a person or $20 for family and free for children under three.

“We know lots of people are very keen to get out and support the community, so we are hoping and planning for a great weekend,” Syer said.