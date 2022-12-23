Single-use plastics are officially banned in Canada as of this week, but local grocers did away with their plastic bags weeks ago.

Both Independent Grocers locations in Yellowknife stopped issuing plastic grocery bags in early November.

”As part of our commitment to reduce plastic waste, we will no longer offer single-use plastic shopping bags at our stores across the Northwest Territories, including Glen’s Independent Grocer and Rochdi’s Independent Grocer, as of Nov. 1, 2022,” reads an email from Loblaw, the parent company of both stores.

Kali Verheul, the assistant store manager at Rochdi’s Independent Grocer, said a green bin program has been put in place, with each bin costing $7 to purchase. For Presidents Choice Express customers, the store provides a swap for the green bin every time, which Verheul said is “like a recycling program.” The green bins are a non-refundable purchase, she added.

Scott Smith, a customer who stopped to speak just after finishing his shopping, is taking the changes in stride.

“They all started to stop (providing) plastic bags, everywhere. Co-op had done the first. It is going to be inconvenient when you forget your bag at home,” he acknowledged, adding that he’s getting used to reusing bags.

In regards to the green bin program, he said it’s preferable to bringing cardboard boxes home, which pile up.

At a recent open house event at Ecology North, Dawn Tremblay, the organization’s executive director, said that any program that decreases waste is an asset and benefit, such as the green bin program that Independent offers. However, she noted that reducing the use of products that are hard to recycle is always the best option.