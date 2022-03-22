The lifting of Covid mandates may not be enough to save local Ethiopian restaurant Zehabesha.

“This has been the most stressful time in our lives and a financial nightmare,” owner Dinku Tadesse told Yellowknifer.

Business is currently down 60 per cent from pre-Covid, he said.

Prior the pandemic, the eatery would be filled so quickly, even on weekdays, a steady stream of customers had no choice but to order takeout food.

“Like many other businesses, this past two years with Covid have been scary,” said Tadesse. “Even though there was some government help with funding, it was very hard to mange to keep everything running like normal.”

During the Covid-mandated closure, the owners almost went bankrupt.

“Luckily it was a short closure and the wonderful people of Yellowknife try to support local small businesses — only for friends and family as well we could not have made it,” Tadesse said.

But, even with the restrictions lifted, they don’t reach capacity most days.

“People still are not comfortable, I guess, with going out,” said Tadesse.

To cope with the drop in business and inflation, the restaurateur has raised menu prices by around 10 per cent — “We are forced to,” he said.

The business, which opened in late 2014, has endured due to “blood, sweat, and tears,” said Tadesse. “So if we had to close it would be utter devastation for our family.”

They plan to add more items to the menu and try new strategies to drum up new business.

“If our business don’t survive, I’m not sure what that will mean for my family,” Tadesse said. “It frightens us to even think about it… I have no idea what we will do.”