One individual has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Inuvik.

According to an April 26 press release from the Chief Public Health Officer, the infection is related to out of territory travel. The person is in isolation and is doing well.

Advertisement

Public Health has identified a flight manifest and is reaching out to people who may have had contact with the individual as they made their way to Inuvik by plane. Their itinerary consisted of Edmonton to Yellowknife, to Norman Wells and then Inuvik.

“Public health has completed its assessment and does not identify any other situations where the public was at risk of COVID-19 exposure,” reads the release. “Only those in the rows identified may be considered to have an exposure risk.

“No one else on the airplane is at risk of exposure. This is based on the expert assessment of the Public Health Agency of Canada.”

The press release does not say if the infection is a variant of concern or not.

Health officials add in the release that there is no overall threat of infection to the public except for individuals who would have been exposed during the flight.

Anyone who was on the flights and have not been contacted are asked to continue to self-isolate for their 14-day arrival period. The release also reminds people that all members of a household are required to self-isolate if one member is.

If you were a person seated next to the seats listed, contact Public Health at (867) 490 –2225 or (867) 777-7246.