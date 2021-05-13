Advertisement

Inuvik RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 56-year-old man.

RCMP confirmed to Inuvik Drum that they received a phone call approximately 10 a.m. May 12 about a body near Distributor St. Upon responding, police found a 56-year-old male deceased.

The investigation is still in its early stage, but both police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are involved.

A cause of death has not been determined and the man’s identity have not been released yet. A postmortem examination has been ordered.

At this time, police say there is no evidence of foul play or criminal cause to the death.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

