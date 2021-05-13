Inuvik RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 56-year-old man.

RCMP confirmed to Inuvik Drum that they received a phone call approximately 10 a.m. May 12 about a body near Distributor St. Upon responding, police found a 56-year-old male deceased.

The investigation is still in its early stage, but both police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are involved.

A cause of death has not been determined and the man’s identity have not been released yet. A postmortem examination has been ordered.

At this time, police say there is no evidence of foul play or criminal cause to the death.