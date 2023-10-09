“This prize isn’t about telling northerners what to do, this prize is about supporting northerners who already have solutions.” – Kluane Adamek (Aagé), Yukon Regional Chief, Assembly of First Nations

The Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP) is once again calling for the most innovative ideas that benefit our communities. And there’s up to $3.7 million on the line!

Unlike a traditional prize, the AIP offers seed money and support to start something new. To apply, you need an idea, a team and the support of your community or region.

Big dreams from past laureates

Many of AIP’s past laureates have made lasting changes to our communities – and that’s what the Prize is all about!

Northern Compass received $1 million in 2019 to enable northern youth to successfully transition from high school to post-secondary education.

Northern Compass co-leader Karen Aglukark: “This Arctic Inspiration Prize funding will help us to overcome any challenges that we might face in trying to deliver this project.”

Shäwthän Näzhì: Recovery Support Program, an after-care support program for those following attendance at treatment programs in the Yukon, was awarded $500,000 in the 2023 edition of the prize.

“We’re really grateful and honoured to be part of filling in that gap to support our people,” commented Kaitlyn Charlie, Shäwthän Näzhì’s recreation coordinator.

By the North, for the North

Since 2012, the AIP community has come together each year to recognize the new laureates and honour the amazing creativity, talent, ingenuity, and resilience of the North.

During these 11 years, the AIP has supported 56 Laureates and provided over $23 million in seed money.

The Arctic Inspiration Prize once again calls for the most innovative ideas that benefit our communities. And there’s up to $3.7 million on the line! Photo courtesy AIP

Find the opportunity, assemble your team, build your project

Any new project that helps bring positive change to people in our community can be considered. Dream big!

A project can have one or more focus areas, such as, but not limited to:

Education

Health and wellbeing

Culture, arts and language

Science and traditional knowledge

Climate change

The economy

The call for nominations is open!

Do you have a big dream for our region? The 2023 edition of the Arctic Inspiration Prize is now open for nominations, and you have until Feb. 5, 2024 to submit yours. Winning up to $1 million isn’t going to be easy, so start now to give yourself plenty of time to prepare your nomination.

If you’re feeling unsure, send a Letter of Intent by Nov.21, 2023, and AIP will give you early feedback on the eligibility of your project idea.

Read all about the prize, past laureates, and the nomination process at arcticinspirationprize.ca.