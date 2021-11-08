Fierce, authentic, pragmatic. These words have described the law firm of McLennan Ross LLP since it was founded in Edmonton in 1903. The firm established its Yellowknife office in 1999, laying the groundwork for the largest labour and employment practice in the Northwest Territories and subsequently becoming a well-known leader in municipal law.

The latest step in its evolution is a new logo and website launched Nov. 1 to better communicate the services offered by McLennan Ross.

“It’s a recognition that the firm has grown considerably in recent years,” says Ed Gullberg, a partner in the Yellowknife office. “Our local team now includes five lawyers and a dedicated team of paralegals and legal assistants serving clients across a wide range of sectors, including municipal, energy, education, health and mining. We’ve taken on everything from advising municipalities throughout the region to extensive collective bargaining work.”

The firm’s commitment to Northern communities is also evident in their work. Many of the lawyers and staff at McLennan Ross are longstanding members of the community with insight into the local business environment and the unique opportunities found only in the North.

For Michelle Thériault, a partner in the Yellowknife office, “Our commitment to client service in the North is what sets us apart. We appreciate the opportunity our clients give us to work in communities throughout the NWT and Nunavut. Our clients know that we understand how they operate, that we care about their organizations and communities, and that we will be available to assist them whenever and wherever they need us.”

Thériault believes it’s important that the new brand reflects the firm’s reputation for being knowledgeable, experienced, and approachable. “We work collaboratively with clients to arrive at solutions that address their legal needs and help them move forward,” she says.“We want them to always feel comfortable reaching out to us so that we can explore the different ways that we can assist them and their businesses.”

As the firm approaches its 120th anniversary, Gullberg and Thériault are confident McLennan Ross will continue to evolve, growing to meet the needs of their clients and their communities.

Learn more about McLennan Ross by visiting its new website at mross.com.

With files from Postmedia Network Inc.