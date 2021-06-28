Construction is underway again in the Town of Hay River, including the resumption of upgrades for Caribou Crescent, Beaver Crescent and Riverview Drive areas.

Senior administrative officer Glenn Smith said last week that work this year in these areas are part of construction upgrades that began in 2020.

“Caribou Crescent started in 2020 and will be completed in 2021. Beaver Crescent and Riverview Drive started this year and will be completed by end of 2022,” he said.

All roads are receiving full water and sewer infrastructure replacement as well as road resurfacing. The crescents are getting curb and gutter installations as well.

In all, there is 1.8 kilometres worth of roadway and underground work being done, Smith said.

The project represents three of nine construction projects that the Town’s Public Works and Services Department is overseeing this year.

Other major projects planned include demolition of the town hall, the construction of lift station 4, development at Fraser Place, realignment at Paradise Road, and shoreline flood mitigation.

Residents in the areas affected have been notified of access and parking restrictions.

Those not living in the area are advised to avoid the street and crescents and adhere to signage, temporary road closures, and direction from workers on site.