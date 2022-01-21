After the most recent update of the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard (Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m.) There are now 14 deaths as a result of Covid in the NWT.

With regards to new active cases, there has been a significant reduction with 982 total in the Northwest Territories (NWT).

According to OCPHO, the high point of the Omicron variant looks to be on the downswing now as mid-January looked to be the peak.

As well, the decrease can also be attributed to changes made to isolation requirements.

Reporting criteria for said requirements has been updated to reflect that “those who test positive and are fully immunized are considered resolved seven (7) days after a positive test, onset of symptoms or diagnosis.”

This being the case because of the “very small” transmission rate.

With regards to the reporting of Covid itself, this will be done three times week starting Jan. 24

Vaccine eligibility

Changes to vaccine eligibility has changed for all children ages five and older who received their first dose seven to eight weeks ago can now receive their second dose.

The Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) also recommends that students return to in class learning in all communities with exception being Inuvik and Fort Smith, which both have a new onset of community transmission

Exposure locations

Regarding the GNWT’s exposure list, Marie Adele Bishop Health Centre has been added via an update at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 21

Jan. 18 and 20 are the listed exposure dates for the Behchokǫ̀ location (Behchokǫ̀ sits at 108 active cases).

Those at the health centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are to follow the instructions listed below:

All fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms.

If any develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and seek testing if available.

All non-fully vaccinated persons should seek a test on Day Four if available, whether symptomatic or not.