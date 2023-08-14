The military will be deployed on Tuesday after the federal government approved the territory’s request for support “during this unprecedented wildfire season,” stated a Monday news release from the GNWT.

The Canadian Armed Forces is preparing to send 124 soldiers Tuesday to help in firefighting efforts in the territory and to coordinate logistics needed for the deployment.

Additionally, the military sent one helicopter and one Twin Otter to assist in the NWT’s ongoing wildfire and emergency response.

“Canadian Armed Forces troops deployed to the Northwest Territories will be working in support of the NWT wildfire management teams already working to keep Northerners safe,” stated Capt. Doug Layton, deputy commander of Joint Task Force North. “As this situation evolves, the numbers of personnel and locations will be adjusted as needed to ensure our support complements and enhances territorial resources. This is a terrible, stressful time for our communities, and the CAF is here to be of service in this emergency.”