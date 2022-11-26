Yellowknife RCMP have made an arrest following several instances of damage to vehicles in the Borden Dr. area.

Police stated that they began receiving multiple reports on Friday morning of smashed windows. A subsequent investigation determined that seven such cases occurred, according to a press release from RCMP Friday evening.

A 16-year-old youth was arrested near the location of the damaged vehicles, but not before spitting in an officer’s face while being taken into custody. The youth is facing a baker’s dozen’s of charges — 13 in total — including including seven counts of mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous for public purpose, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, assault on a police officer, obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with a court order.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been remanded in custody.

If you have any information about any of these incidents, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.