The NWT announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 26, bringing to total to 264 active cases in the NWT. 262 of the cases are residents of the territory.

According to an update provided by the GNWT, the three communities that have been issued containment orders, Fort Good Hope, Colville Lake, and Norman Wells, now sit at 89, 76, and 41 cases respectively.

Yellowknife, which now has three new exposure locations listed with regards to all flights to Gameti on Aug. 22, sits at 39 active cases.

As of Aug. 25, a mask order has been put in place for all indoor, public spaces.