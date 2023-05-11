An 18-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on the Behchoko access road early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, officers from the Behchoko RCMP detaghment responded to a complaint at around 4:30 a.m. Police and paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing and an RCMP collision analyst is providing assistance. If you have any information that may help police, you’re asked to call Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).