A 19-year-old female is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Deline.

Deline RCMP were called to investigate the incident just before 2 a.m. on Saturday and found an all-terrain vehicle damaged in what appeared to be a rollover. The female was the driver and was pronounced dead at the community health centre. A 22-year-old male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

The investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday.

G Division RCMP is reminding the public to stay safe when operating ATVs, including wearing helmets at all times during operation.

If you have any information which could help, contact Deline RCMP at 867-589-1111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.