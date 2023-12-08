In a unique turn of events, a 1924 Model T Ford has found its way into a local showroom.

The antique vehicle, owned by the father-in-law of local shipper receiver Dave Ford, was transported in an enclosed trailer from Saskatchewan to Yellowknife.

“The car, which was completely restored 20 years ago, is one of the oldest and most iconic vehicles in history,” said Rick Radom, the owner of the vehicle.

Radom who lives in Saskatchewan, said he decided to bring the car to Yellowknife because his daughter, Kali, works in Yellowknife. Ford, her boyfriend who works at Aurora Ford, asked Radom if he could show it to the public.

The car was purchased 12 years ago, and Radom has been taking it to parades and car shows ever since. He said the vehicle still runs, but it has some unique features that make it very different from modern cars.

“It’s got a four-cylinder engine, it’s all original… back to stock. It’s an automatic transmission, but it’s a three-band transmission. It doesn’t have a clutch, it’s got three pedals: the first pedal is first gear, the middle pedal is reverse and the other pedal is the brake. The throttle is on the steering wheel, it’s part of the steering column,” explained Radom.

The showroom features a photograph of a similar model with Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford himself adding to the rich narrative of the vehicle’s legacy. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

He said the car has a top speed of about 64 km/h with 17 horsepower, but he usually drives it at around 40 km/h.

Radom arrived in Yellowknife last Thursday night, after driving for two days. He’s planning to leave the antique with Aurora Ford for at least two weeks.

“This thing’s got 17 horsepower and that thing’s got, like, 470 horsepower,” said Aurora Ford specialist Jesse Wheeler, gesturing toward a nearby 2024 Mustang. “It’s just been really cool. It’s a really exciting thing to have this in the showroom.”

He added that the display highlights 100 years of difference, illustrating the exponential growth in automotive power and technology.

Wheeler enthusiastically recounted the history of the vintage car, noting its design was tailored for doctors, complete with a higher roofline to accommodate top hats. He finds joy in sharing these historical tidbits with visitors, along with the quirky feature of the car’s horn, which he playfully suggests could use a reprogramming.

