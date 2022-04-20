The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) has announced the winners of its 2022 Inuktitut song/poem contest on April 20. Qikiqtani Inuit were asked to write songs and poems written in Inuktitut, helping showcase the language.

The first place winner of this year’s contest was Saalia Pijamini, who won the top prize of $2,500, for a poem entitled Paniga. She said she “wrote what her heart felt in (a) moment while she watched her daughters play together.”

Judy Joanas from Clyde River won the second prize of $1,750 for her poem Arragumi Silavut. Jocelyn Arreak, who currently lives in Iqaluit, took the third place spot with a song she wrote “while thinking of her sister Sula” called Saimanialirit, netting $750.

The contest was a part of QIA’s Inuktitut Language Month activities, which mainly took place in February, the Government of Nunavut also took part in Inuktitut Language Month.

The winner’s works can be found on the QIA website.