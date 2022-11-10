Federal ministers made their way to Yellowknife on Monday to announce $23 million in joint funding for the creation of 63 affordable rental units for at-risk individuals.

The money will support a pair of projects: the expansion of YWCA’s Lynn’s Place II at 4904-54 St., and converting the former Arnica Inn on Franklin Avenue into 42 safe and affordable bachelor units for at-risk men and women. The Yellowknife Women’s Society will provide programs and 24-hour support staff at the latter site, now known as Spruce Bough.

Construction of Lynn’s Place II began in May 2022 and is expected to be complete by July 2023 while Spruce Bough is on track for completion by December 2023.

Due to the increasing cost of living, “individuals and families have to make the impossible choice in choosing to pay for groceries or pay for their rent,” said Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. “Canadian need that support and they need the support now, and our government is responding and had responded.”

Although Ottawa is providing the bulk of the funding, the territorial government, YWCA NWT and Yellowknife Women’s Society are among the entities making contributions toward the projects. The City of Yellowknife designated $5 million in federal funds toward Lynn’s Place II.

“Supporting the housing needs of all Yellowknifers, including women and children, is so important to our community and the City of Yellowknife,” Mayor Rebecca Alty stated. “This project helps to fill an important gap and ensures that more women and children will have access to affordable, safe housing, with crucial support services, which may have life changing impacts for many individuals for years to come. I am very excited to see that this project has already started, and look forward to future opportunities and partnerships to help expand affordable housing in Yellowknife.”

Also on hand for Monday’s funding announcement at city hall were Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, NWT MP Michael McLeod; Paulie Chinna, minister responsible for Housing NWT; Kate Reid, YWCA NWT’s board president; Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, executive director of YWCA NWT; Renee Sanderson, Yellowknife Women’s Society executive director; Carla Smith, director of finance with the Yellowknife Women’s Society and other partners.

Chinna said the GNWT looks forward to “finding more ways to collaborate effectively to increase the wellbeing of individuals and communities by providing fair access to quality housing for people most in need. Only through collaboration and working in partnership will we be able to effectively address the NWT’s housing crisis.”

Dumbuya-Sesay welcomed the financial commitment.

“Affordable, safe, and secure housing is fundamental to women’s safety and economic security, and we are extremely grateful for the support and vision of our funding partners to help make this much needed building a reality,” she said. “This project is built from the belief that together, we can foster equity and create a healthy and safe community, and in just a few months, we look forward to providing a wrap-around hub of support in a safe space where women and families can reach their full potential.”

Likewise, Smith was delighted to see her organization’s project making further progress.

“The funding provided for the Spruce Bough building purchase and renovations currently happening on site, have established a 20-year commitment to providing safe and supportive housing for vulnerable homeless Elders in the community,” she said. “This vision started in 2018 and has been a journey for sure but the outcome is going to be worth the wait.”

In a fall economic update last week, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland acknowledged that many Canadians are having a hard time making ends meet. The economic statement included a one-time top up of $500 to the Canada Housing Benefit, which delivers an average of $2,500 per year for people to pay their rent.