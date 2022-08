Following a report received by Yellowknife RCMP on August 5, an air passenger travelling from Yellowknife to Fort Good Hope was arrested for carrying crack cocaine on their person.

Officially, the 29-year-old man from Fort Good Hope was arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and found in possession of more than 133 grams of crack cocaine.

He has since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.