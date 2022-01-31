A 31-year-old was stabbed in the neck on Jan. 29 at around 3:00 am, Yellowknife RCMP have confirmed.

The incident occurred during an altercation outside a building on 50th Street. A call came through to the RCMP about an hour after the incident.

The man was taken by EMS to Stanton Territorial Hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. The RCMP continues to investigate the matter.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or submit a tip via at Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.