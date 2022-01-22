The 35 new cases of Covid-19 announced on Saturday, including one in Kimmirut, pushed the territory’s active viral infection count to 230.

Arviat has the most cases in the territory, at 38. There are 36 in Baker Lake, 33 in Iqaluit, 22 in Sanikiluaq, 20 in each Cambridge Bay and Rankin Inlet, 18 in Kinngait, 15 in Naujaat, eight in Coral Harbour, six in Sanirajak, five in Taloyoak, three in Whale Cove, and one each in Chesterfield Inlet, Gjoa Haven and Qikiqtarjuaq.

Despite a case developing in Kimmirut, there are no changes to public health measures in that community, according to the Department of Health.

There have been 428 reported recoveries from the virus during this outbreak.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. The GN asks residents not go to the health centre in person.

Covid-19 vaccines are available to all Nunavummiut aged five and older, and boosters are available for anyone 12 years and older. Contact your health centre to make an appointment.

The territorial government has scheduled a televised public update on Covid-19 for Tuesday at 11 a.m. Eastern.