Yellowknife RCMP have charged a 38-year-old man with multiple firearms-related offences following the situation at Hilltop Apartments on Saturday night.

Police were called to the complex that evening after a complaint about a man armed with a gun threatening and chasing the complainant out of one of the residences. A shelter-in-place order advisory was issued and people were being told to avoid the area while officers responded.

The Emergency Response Team was called in to assist and several people were taken into custody as a result. A search warrant for the unit in question was issued on Sunday and the investigation turned up a long gun that was taken from the residence.

As a result, Craig Strachan of Yellowknife has been charged with pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. Charges of unsafe storage of a firearm are still pending against a 27-year-old man.

All others who were taken into custody have been released without charge. A release on Monday morning stated that this incident is not linked to the earlier homicide at the same location.