The new shelter being constructed by the Family Support Centre on Riverside Drive received a $4.4 million boost last week.

In a Feb. 3 statement released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the federal government committed $3.2 million to the project, with money coming from the National Co-investment Fund.

In addition, the Government of the Northwest Territories will provide $900,000 while another $310,000 will come from retired mine worker Diane Haché and Rio Tinto.

Haché raised funds toward the project by selling copper from used wires at the mine.

Construction of the new shelter, which will provide transitional housing and programming for women and children began in July 2021, with completion scheduled for the fall 2022.

The shelter will offer 14 residency units for Northern families facing emergency crises.

In addition, the facility will provide in-house emergency services that include trauma recovery, life skills and abuse education and prevention.

“The Family Support Centre board of directors and staff are grateful for the strong partnerships we have with the Indigenous, federal, territorial, municipal governments, Northern industry and local businesses,” stated Kristine Vannebo-Suwala, executive director of the Family Support Centre in Thursday’s statement. “The new shelter in Hay River will provide Northern women and children fleeing violence a safe and caring home to recover, rebuild and revive.”

Vannebo-Suwala added in a subsequent interview that her organization has done fundraising and has donated $210,000 toward the project.

“We’re hoping that we will definitely be able to move in in the by late summer or early fall of 2022,” she said.

Arctic Canada Construction

In June 2021, Arctic Canada Construction Ltd. (ARCAN) was selected to construct the new shelter on Riverview Drive for a cost of $3.4 million.

At that time, Janet-Marie Fizer, chair of the board of the Family Support Centre, said the cost estimate from the winning bidder was higher than expected and financial help would have to come from the federal government.

Workers were seen on the Riverview Drive site in recent days with much of the frame up and in place.

Caelin Cameron, vice-president of design with ARCAN, said the build should be on track to be completed for the fall 2022 opening. In recent months, the company has been stretched with several projects on the go in the South Slave region including four homes for flood-ravaged Jean Marie River and the new commercial fish plant.

“I think that there would be no issue at all for opening for the fall,” Cameron said of the projected deadline for completion of the shelter.

“I know pre-Christmas 2021 we had kind of pulled some of the labour resources off of that (Family Support Centre) project to be hammering out some of the (Jean Marie) houses.”

Ahmed Hussen, minister of housing and diversity and inclusion said in a statement that the Government of Canada wants to help people most in need have shelter.

“Everyone deserves a reliable roof over their heads,” Hussen said. “Our government is committed to help everyone find a safe place to call home. This is another way our National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind.”

Michael McLeod, member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, said the funding will help vulnerable women and children.

“The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable,” he said. “Today’s announcement (Feb. 3) helps to ensure that women and children fleeing family violence in Northern communities have a safe place to land.

“These developments are a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to the housing need in our territory.”

Both Hay River MLAs, R.J. and Rocky Simpson said that the funding is welcome for a much needed service that will help staff, directors and volunteers at the Family Support Centre.

Hay River South MLA Simpson said that he wants to ensure that the project gets the funding it needs.

“The project commenced several years ago, prior to COVID,” he said. “(Since then) we have seen an increase in cost of materials and operating costs. I expect that if there is any shortfall, we as government, including the federal government, must do everything we can to provide additional financial support to the Family Support Centre in order that they can concentrate on what is important – helping people.

“The new facility is very important to those that will utilize it as a safe place – the Family support Centre will be in a position to provide wrap-around services for those families experiencing abuse.”

Hay River North MLA Simpson also welcomed the news, noting that he has been in communication with Family Support Centre representatives since 2016. He agreed that expansion of the project is necessary.

”The Family Support Centre’s board and staff have worked tirelessly for many years to make this a reality, so it’s exciting to see their hard work pay off,” he said.

“The previous facility was inadequate, expensive to operate, and in need of major repairs. The new building not only allows the Centre to continue to provide critical supports to women and children experiencing violence, it also creates opportunities to enhance those supports and provide additional programming.”