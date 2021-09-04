Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at St. Patrick High School as of Sept. 3

After a student at St. Patrick High School and another at Sir John Franklin School tested positive on Sept. 1, there are now four cases in total in Yellowknife schools.

The second case at Sir John Franklin’s is not linked to the cluster, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Advisor

As of right now, there are no fully vaccinated individuals who are a part of the outbreak.

School administration says they’re aware of the issue and have sent letters to parents as needed. As well, public health says it’s investigating and contact tracing is underway.

Known contacts which are vaccinated are advised to arrange testing and continue on with classroom learning while monitoring for symptoms.

Following the advice of the OCPHO, “all unvaccinated and partially vaccinated grade 10 students are required to shift to remote learning and isolate for 10 days.”

They have also been encouraged to arrange testing and monitor for symptoms.

There are now 136 active cases in the territory.