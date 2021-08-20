There are 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, for a total of 169 active cases, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release Aug. 19.

The majority of the infections are in the Sahtu region, with 78 in Fort Good Hope, 55 in Colville Lake, 10 in Norman Wells and seven in Deline.

There is also one case in Invuk and 19 in Yellowknife. A non-resident is infected as well.

There have been fewer than five hospitalizations.

The new cases are less than the 52 announced a day previously.

In an updated list of exposure locations, people in Deline who attended the following events must self-isolate for 10 days and arrange COVID-19 testing:

The handgames event at the Community Culture Centre on Aug. 14, a spiritual gathering on Aug. 13-15, a community feast at the fish camp on Aug. 13-15 and community breakfasts on Aug. 13-15.

In Yellowknife, people who were at the Black Knight on Aug. 10 from 10 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 13 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m and all night on Aug. 14 should self-isolate for 10 days and seek testing if they’re partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. Fully-vaccinated patrons should self-monitor and wear a mask in all public places.

Individuals who were at Harley’s Hardrock Saloon on Aug. 13 from 12:30 a.m. until closing should self-monitor if fully vaccinated. Partially-vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals must self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

In total, there have been 291 COVID-19 cases among NWT residents since the pandemic began in 2020.