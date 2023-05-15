Yellowknife RCMP have arrested and charged a 43-year-old man after a traffic stop turned into a chase on May 12.

According to a release from police on Monday afternoon, it all began when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic offence in an unknown area at around 2 p.m. the day of the incident. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.

A short time later, police spotted the vehicle leaving Yellowknife on Highway 3 and heading toward Behchoko. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got away again and began to drive erratically, swerving into two separate RCMP vehicles. Police were able to avoid contact with the driver and the suspect vehicle once again fled the scene.

The vehicle was spotted by police at mile marker 321 on Highway 3 near a rural residence. It was empty and attempts were made to try and conceal the vehicle. That forced police to shut down a section of the highway to try and find the suspect with the help of the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service.

Both units were able to locate the suspect a short time after arriving and took him into custody without incident. The suspect is now facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and two counts of assault on a police officer.

The accused has been remanded in custody with his first court appearance scheduled for May 30 at the Yellowknife Courthouse. If you have any information on this matter that you think may help police, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.