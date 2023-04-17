RCMP detachments in Hay River, Fort Simpson, Behchoko and Fort Smith arrested 11 people, seized approximately 477 grams of crack cocaine and $52,000 from a residence.

Police officers from those communities coordinated their efforts to target a loosely associated group of drug traffickers who were importing and selling illicit drugs, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday.

Three traffic stops between April 1 and 15 resulted in the arrest of an unspecified number of people and evidence related to drug trafficking.

Based on the intelligence from the traffic stops and information from the community, three searches were executed during the morning of April 14 by emergency response teams from the NWT, Yukon and Alberta, police dog services, the explosives disposal unit and the crisis negotiation team.

One of the homes that was searched was fortified and barricaded. Specialized breaching equipment was needed to get through.

In total, 11 people were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and resisting arrest.

The crack cocaine and cash and were seized as a result of these searches.

Supt. Dyson Smith, criminal operations officer, stated that the investigation was the result of the diligent work of Mounties to the south of Yellowknife.

“These officers see the effects that these illicit substances have on the communities they serve everyday,” Smith stated. “The criminal element that is importing these substances seems determined to take advantage of the addictions of our most vulnerable.

“Make no mistake, our resolve to root these groups out remains steadfast and we will continue to bring these individuals before the courts.”

The RCMP ask anyone who has information about drug trafficking to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.