The federal government announced August 13 it will help fund construction of a bridge to replace the Dehk’è Frank Channel Bridge.

The Government of Canada pledged $37.5 million in the project, which, along with the GNWT’s promise of $12.5 million, puts $50 million on the table for building costs.

“The construction of this new bridge demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting transportation infrastructure in the North,” said Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for NWT in the release. “This project will ensure the safe and reliable transportation of goods and provide community members with more flexible access to important resources.”

The new bridge will be able to support heavier loads and larger (wider and taller) commodities, making the region more accessible.

The investment is being made under the National Trade Corridors Fund, projects under the fund in the Arctic and North support northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, and bridges.