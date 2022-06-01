As per a notice from NWT Construction Ltd, road work on 50th St will officially begin on June 1.

“Please be advised,” the notice begins. “NWT Construction Ltd. we will be commencing Construction activity related to the City of Yellowknife 2022 Paving Program starting Wednesday, June 1, 2022.”

“During this time,” it continues. “Parking will not be permitted on the street and driveway access will be blocked at various intervals of the construction process. Work is anticipated to be ongoing throughout the 2022 construction season (June 1 to September 15, 2022).”

“Businesses can expect some disruption to access. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday weekly with some evening and night work anticipated. We apologize in advance tor any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”

The repaving of 50th St has been an item long looked at by the City of Yellowknife, going all the way back to its 2013-2014 capitol projects.

As reads in the e-mail, some distruption can be expected during the work, but businesses will continue to operate during the time of paving.