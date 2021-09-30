Seventy Kivalliqmiut will have the chance to take in a CFL game in Winnipeg to mark Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In September the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, together with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), Exchange Income Corporation (EIC), and the Edmonton Elks, announced a partnership to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

At the Blue Bombers Oct. 8 home game against the Edmonton Elks, 1,000 members of the Indigenous community will be flown in and hosted for the game.

Seventy tickets have been allocated to the Kivalliq with 10 tickets available to each of the seven communities in the region.

This invitation is being extended to residential school survivors in the Kivalliq Region, and to children 12 and over who are vaccinated.

Although the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is scheduled to take place on Sept. 30 the game will happen on Oct. 8.

During the pre-game warm-up the Blue Bombers and the Elks will wear special orange New Era jerseys to recognize Orange Shirt Day.

The jerseys will be made available for an online auction after the game, with funds raised donated to each team’s charity of choice.

The Bombers have chosen Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC), a foundation that helps to remove barriers for thousands of children annually and is Canada’s largest employer for Indigenous children and youth. The Elks will be donating proceeds to Spirit North, a national charitable organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Indigenous children and youth through the transformative power of sport and play.

Kivalliq residents that qualify to attend the game can apply for tickets on the Kivalliq Inuit Association’s website.

The 70 people who are selected will receive a ticket to the game, round-trip air transportation to Winnipeg, two nights accommodation and a special game day hooded sweatshirt.