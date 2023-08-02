A single vehicle accident on Highway 3 Wednesday morning has left a 76-year-old man dead, according to the RCMP.

The police responded to the incident around 7:30 a.m.

Wildfire and Environment and Climate Change personnel, along with paramedics, provided first aid to the injured motorist.

The Yellowknife Fire Division and Emergency Medical Services had to use the hydraulic Jaws of Life to remove the driver from the vehicle.

He was declared deceased en route to the hospital. His identity has not been disclosed publicly.

An investigation by Behchoko RCMP, including a trained accident reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Coroner, is underway.