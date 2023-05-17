9-1-1 service has now been restored to the NWT.

RCMP provided an update at 11:25 Wednesday morning stating that the network was back online and operating as normal

The original release from the RCMP earlier in the day stated that they learned of the 911 network outage Wednesday morning.

NNSL Media called emergency services during the outage and an automated response was given saying that they were experiencing a high volume of calls and it did not connect the call to a dispatcher.

There was no explanation given in the update as to why the service originally went down.