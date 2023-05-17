911 calls are unable to be connected anywhere in the NWT.

In a news release from the RCMP, they stated that they learned of the 911 network outage Wednesday morning.

RCMP urges people who require urgent police assistance to dial the telephone prefix for their community followed by 1-1-1-1. For example, Yellowknife RCMP is reached by dialing 867-669-1111, and Inuvik RCMP would be 867-777-1111.

In the RCMP’s news release they state that Municipal and Community Affairs administers the 911 system and RCMP will work with them to inform the public when the 911 network is restored.

Yellowknifer called emergency services during the outage and an automated response was given saying that they were experiencing a high volume of calls and it did not connect the call to a dispatcher.

Cpl. Matt Halstead, RCMP media relations officer, said that they do not have any information about how the issue was caused or have any idea when the service will be restored.