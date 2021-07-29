A black bear was spotted on Latham Island Thursday morning.

According to Environment and Natural Resources spokesperson Mike Westwick, a call was received at 8 a.m. July 29.

The bear was intiailty spotted on a resident’s deck, but fled after seeing an approaching resources officer.

It has not been seen since.

Two officers are searching the area and informing residents about the sighting.

“It’s that time of year again,” Westwick said in an email July 29. “Bears are out foraging for berries and other food as they prepare for hibernation. That means bear sightings should be expected. The most important thing is to take simple steps to prevent bear encounters like never leaving any garbage, food, or anything with odour unattended outside; and avoiding walks alone at night – especially in forested areas.”

If you encounter a bear, it’s important to remember the following:

Make yourself look big – stand tall, raise your arms and spread your legs

Don’t make eye contact with the bear – they may see this as a threat or a challenge

Make loud noises – yell, clap your hands, use a bear bell, or bang things together

Back away slowly – don’t run, keep backing away until the bear is out of sight.

“And as soon as it’s safe to do so, call our wildlife emergency line,” Westwick wrote. “If you’re in the North Slave, it’s 867-873-7181. Our officers will respond immediately day or night.”