The Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre hosted a four-day youth photography workshop featuring Aaron Tambour and Michaela Crook Feb. 22 to 25.

Tambour and Crook spent much of the week teaching participants the important parts of starting a photography business. The friendship centre, meanwhile, asked participants to demonstrate through a photography assignment how Covid-19 impacted their lives personally.

The workshop had about 30 participants and organizers were enthused with the turnout.

“We were kind of worried originally that we would only be around 20 people but we had ended up with a full 25 on the first night and then we had about six more people came the next night so we had to set up more tables,” Crook said.

Crook said that because of the amount of suffering that Covid has caused the community that the photography sessions were something needed to lift spirits.

“People are looking for things to do and there’s nothing really going on, so when we were offering this event, people were like, ‘Heck yeah, I want to do that!’” Crook explained.

The Hub sat in on a session on Feb. 23 that featured Tambour discussing how he got his photography business started and the benefits of entrepreneurship. Crook talked about branding and the importance of defining one’s identity.