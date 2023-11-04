Halloween isn’t just about decorating houses or having little ones show up trick-or-treating.

The NWT Literacy Council celebrated in its own way and did so by doing what it does best: making sure reading was front and centre.

The council’s annual Trick or Treat for Books took place Oct. 31, inviting children, day cares, and day homes to visit their decorated office and choose a book to take home. This was the fifth year the council has hosted the event.

“We decorate our office and set up a display of children’s books. Kids come in, show off their costumes, and trick or treat for a book,” said Nicole Sharp, project specialist with the council.

Sharp said the selection ranged from board books for babies to youth books for kids aged nine to 12. Both Halloween-themed books and regular storybooks were available.

In keeping with the spirit of the event, the staff dressed up as characters from children’s books. Sharp came dressed as ‘Where’s Waldo’, while other staff members dressed up as characters from Dr. Seuss’s ‘Ten Apples Up on Top’ and other popular children’s stories.

“The event was a hit with the children who attended,” said Sharp. “They were excited to see the decorations and enjoyed wandering around the office and lobby area before making their way back to the books.”

The event also included a pumpkin carving contest as a team-building activity. Staff could work alone or in teams to create their artform, which were then displayed for visitors to vote on their favourite one.

Most of the books for the event were purchased from the Yellowknife Book Cellar with a few donated books mixed in as well.

Sharp said the council chose to give out books instead of candies or other treats in order to support literacy and encourage children to read.

“Books can last throughout a way longer lifespan, while I don’t think candies (can), because it might only appear on the table for a couple days,” Sharp said.