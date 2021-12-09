Inuvik’s Great Northern Arts Festival Christmas Craft Fair hit the Midnight Sun Complex Nov. 26 to 28. A total of 32 vendors booked tables for the holiday classic, which required all customers to be fully vaccinated and masked up while inside. After a long two years, many crafts and clothes were in high demand, with many tables selling out by the end of the weekend. More photos will be published next week.

Danielle Nokadlak sells homemade crafts, tools, knives and traditional sunglasses along with her mother Sandra Elanik and Debbie Goron-Ruben. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Alice Hunter does all her own sewing, including this blue cover made out of commander material which doesn’t shrink. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Esther Wolki makes her own aprons, gloves, hats, wallet holders and other assorted crafts. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Wilma Dosedel took up sewing pullovers in her retirement, and now says she keeps busier than when she was working. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Fatima Tin makes her own gloves, mukluks and ookpiks, having picked up the traditional art after moving to town. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mariah Charlie sells homemade earrings, keychains and handbags. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Marlene Snowshoe was manning a table for her friends in Fort McPherson, selling homemade keychains and earrings. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sharon Green sells crocheted gloves and shawls on behalf og Arlena Wolki. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tracy Plyth sells artwork she illustrated herself, along with earrings made from polished rocks — she was also selling leather work by her friend Ashley Oakrainec. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Roger Fraser sells and repairs sewing machines — he even does house calls when he’s in town. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Karen Wright-Fraser sells homemade beadwork and leather products made from fishskin and moose hide — as well as jewelry made using fish bones. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Annie Buckle sells her colourful homemade gloves, mitts and mukluks. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Cathy Cockney had a good weekend, selling out of almost all her homemade purses, masks, covers, Christmas ornaments and sealskin slippers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Celtie Ferguson sells crocheted ornaments and seals, as well as stamps she carved out of rubber. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo