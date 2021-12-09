Shirley Elias shows off her homemade mukluks. She also makes hunting jackets and children’s size mukluks, using either moose hide or calf skin. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Inuvik’s Great Northern Arts Festival Christmas Craft Fair hit the Midnight Sun Complex Nov. 26 to 28. A total of 32 vendors booked tables for the holiday classic, which required all customers to be fully vaccinated and masked up while inside. After a long two years, many crafts and clothes were in high demand, with many tables selling out by the end of the weekend. More photos will be published next week.
Danielle Nokadlak sells homemade crafts, tools, knives and traditional sunglasses along with her mother Sandra Elanik and Debbie Goron-Ruben. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Alice Hunter does all her own sewing, including this blue cover made out of commander material which doesn’t shrink. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Esther Wolki makes her own aprons, gloves, hats, wallet holders and other assorted crafts. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Wilma Dosedel took up sewing pullovers in her retirement, and now says she keeps busier than when she was working. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Fatima Tin makes her own gloves, mukluks and ookpiks, having picked up the traditional art after moving to town. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Mariah Charlie sells homemade earrings, keychains and handbags. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Marlene Snowshoe was manning a table for her friends in Fort McPherson, selling homemade keychains and earrings. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Sharon Green sells crocheted gloves and shawls on behalf og Arlena Wolki. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Tracy Plyth sells artwork she illustrated herself, along with earrings made from polished rocks — she was also selling leather work by her friend Ashley Oakrainec. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Roger Fraser sells and repairs sewing machines — he even does house calls when he’s in town. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Karen Wright-Fraser sells homemade beadwork and leather products made from fishskin and moose hide — as well as jewelry made using fish bones. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Annie Buckle sells her colourful homemade gloves, mitts and mukluks. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Cathy Cockney had a good weekend, selling out of almost all her homemade purses, masks, covers, Christmas ornaments and sealskin slippers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Celtie Ferguson sells crocheted ornaments and seals, as well as stamps she carved out of rubber. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Haileigh Conway and Kelly Kamo Mahtuh sell scans and originals of pressed plants collected from around the Inuvik area. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....
More by Eric Bowling