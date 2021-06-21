The Yellowknives Dene First Nation hosted the city’s only National Indigenous Peoples Day festivities this year under a warm, sunny sky at the Wiilideh traditional site on the Yellowknife River.

Chief Ed Sangris (Dettah) offered welcoming words that led into a prayer drumming and a sacred fire feeding ceremony to open the day’s celebrations.

Sangris touched on the importance of the day to renew oneself spiritually and to one another much like the the day marks the annual renewal of all life under the Creator.

YKDFN drummers perform leading into the sacred fire feeding ceremony to open up National Indigenous Peoples Day events. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

”We have to renew ourselves,” he said. “This is the time of renewal for everything else on Earth. The Creator put everything on this earth and he renews it once a year. We Dene people renew our spirituality.”

Handgame players get warmed up for a demonstration of the traditional pastime. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Chief Ernest Betsina welcomed the crowd following the fire-feeding ceremony and thanked all those that participated in the sacred event.

“Wherever you’re from and whatever community you’re from or nationality, I want to welcome you, Betsina said. “This is our day – Aboriginal Day.

“Whatever reason you put your tobacco in, I’m sure the Creator, is listening right now.”

Chief Ernest Betsina (N’dilo) greets the crowd following the fire feeding ceremony. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Greetings were also offered by William Greenland and Bobby Drygeese. who both touched on the importance of the day for area Indigenous people.

Throughout the grounds the Indigenous peoples of Chief Drygeese Territory hosted sites, smells, sounds and tastes of all sorts rooted in traditional culture.

Joslynn Auger, left, and Ariana Sundberg hit the Yellowknife River for a paddle during National Indigenous Peoples Day festivities. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Activities were scheduled to stretch well into Monday evening.

A full report will be provided in Wednesday’s Yellowknifer.