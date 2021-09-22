Science educator Bruce Green hosted a Fossil Walk through a quarry in Enterprise on Sept. 19 to show off some of the region’s most ancient fossils.

Bruce Green discusses some fossil specimens found as Deanne Malenfant, Madeleine MacNeil, six, and Julie Malenfant huddle in to learn more. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

About 20 people that included families and children, made their way out to the site to try to hunt for their own treasures and learn a little about local geology.

Anouk Gormaly, four, was picking up any rock that caught her eye and enthusiastically showing their unique features. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Green, with the assistance of the Hay River Public Library, put on the event to complement a presentation he held at the library on Sept 9 where he discussed the uniquely ancient remains in the Hay River area which stretch back to the Devonian geological period – roughly 100 million years before the oldest dinosaurs.

Slade Williams, three, mucks around enthusiastically in search of some splendid stones as his mother Samantha Williams has a laugh at the young one. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

The former high school teacher is an advocate of people learning about Hay River’s special representation of ancient Earth’s history noting that there are many remains in the area that tell us much about the early development of the planet.

Sunday’s Fossil Walk got families out to enjoy nature and muck around with its most ancient rocks and fossils in Enterprise. From left are Abel Gormaly, Slade Williams with his mother Samantha, Anouk Gormaly, Joseph Gormaly. In the foreground is Laurette Epp. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Bruce Green explains the significance of some findings by Julie Malenfant. Julie discovered several lampshells or butterfly shells which are another type of brachipod. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Connor Tambour, 10, did well on Sunday afternoon digging about the quarry walls. He found a horn coral piece among his new collection. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Abel Gormaly, eight, had one of the prize findings of the day with a butterfly fossil that he found while digging about the creek area and nearby embankment. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Tina Ashcroft had one of the more special findings of the afternoon with the discovery of a cynoid fossil with feeding stems attached. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo