Active Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories dropped sharply on Thursday afternoon as new hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

There were 692 active Covid cases in the territory on Thursday, all but two of which were from the past week. This is a decline of 108 from Wednesday’s count of 810. One new ICU admission was recorded in the most recent update, beinging the total to 25.

No new deaths were recorded on Thursday, leaving the total since the beginning of the pandemic at 17. There have been 94 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, the GNWT had not updated its exposures and outbreaks notice page since a workplace outbreak was confirmed in the Men’s Unit of the Fort Smith Correctional Complex on Wednesday.