Active cases of Covid-19 rose to 14 over the weekend.

The GNWT released its updated numbers — which are accurate up until 9 a.m — shortly after 5 p.m. The GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard lists eight active cases, with 14 confirmed cases of residents and three non-residents.

No new exposure locations have been identified and all individuals associated with the declared outbreaks at the Inuvik Warming Center and Inuvik Homeless Shelter are believed to be in isolation.

The GNWT noted in a separate update that the Homeless Shelter re-opened on Oct. 16 and is available to anyone who has been screened clear of Covid-19. The GNWT says between the isolation centre and the homeless shelter, there is enough capacity for the homeless in Inuvuk.

Classes at East Three School continued Monday, though Junior Kindergarten is closed until at least Oct. 25.