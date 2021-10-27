A tenth NWT resident has died in connection with Covid-19.

There are 199 active Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories, all but two in residents, including 17 new cases recorded since Oct. 25.

The total number of active cases in the North Slave region has dropped below 100 includinh 78 in Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife. There are 48 active cases in Behchokǫ̀.

Furthermore, the OCPHO is declaring the outbreak at the Tłı̨chǫ Highway worksite over, with it having been 28 days since the last case was identified.

The OCPHO wishes to reaffirm via the update that nine of the 10 individuals that died of Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated.

Of those nine, two individuals were partially vaccinated as they had “received only one dose or less than 14 days had passed after their second dose at the time of symptom onset of Covid-19.”

Seven of the deceased individuals had no vaccination, one of the deceased was fully vaccinated. Among patients hospitalized by Covid-19, 68 per cent were not fully vaccinated.