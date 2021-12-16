There’s still time to support a child in need and their family this Christmas season as part of the Adopt-A-Family Program.

Until Dec. 22, Yellowknifers can donate either money or gifts through the Community Fundraising Club to be sent to a family in need. The club chooses a local school each year and provides children from that school and their families with food and gifts.

Donors have the option of either giving money directly to the organization’s GoFundMe or sponsoring a child by buying them a gift directly.

“A lot of people really like shopping for gifts,” said Wesley Cook, an organizer. “They can go pick up a gift themselves and drop it off.”

Each child will receive four gifts: one they want, one they need, a new set of clothes, and an age-appropriate book.

“Of course, you’re getting gifts for kids, and they have something that they really want,” Cook said. As for the other gifts, “it’s meant to really support them in ways that a kid may not directly ask for.”

For food, the club provides something to eat on Christmas Day, plus meals and snacks for the holiday break.

Last year, the organization supported 29 families, including 101 children, by providing them with over 400 gifts. The club chooses not to disclose the school being sponsored to protect the privacy of the children and their families.

This year, the charitable group is sponsoring 102 kids across 33 families.

“We have seen a large increase in families in need this year, and have made efforts to get the community involved in helping fulfil these wishes this year,” reads a message on the club’s website.

Although Cook isn’t certain why there are more households in need this year, he acknowledged that the pandemic has made things much harder for families around the holidays.

Although the fundraiser has been running for several years, this is the second time it’s being organized under the banner of the Community Fundraising Club in order to increase transparency.

More information and a link to the GoFundMe page are available on the Community Fundraising Club’s website at yellowknifecfc.ca. The club’s Facebook page also has a spreadsheet where donors can sign up to sponsor a child.