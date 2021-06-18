Flooding victims seeking financial assistance for emergency disaster relief are now eligible to receive half of the money up front.

The Emergency Disaster Assistance Advance Program (EDAAP), announced June 14 by newly appointed Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) Shane Thompson, allows individuals, small business owners and community governments to receive an advance of 50 per cent on eligible claims.

Applications for the advanced assistance will be accepted until July 31 and funding must be spent by Oct. 31.

Repairs that are eligible for reimbursement through insurance are not eligible for the EDAAP, neither are costs already reimbursed through other government programs.

As of June 10 Sean Whelly, Mayor of Fort Simpson, said only 13 claims had been submitted for flood-damaged property. He said he expects that number will soon be in the hundreds.

Applications for the EDAAP and more information on flooding response can be found on the MACA website.

Assessments of flood damages have now been completed in Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River and Fort Good Hope. MACA indicated that the GNWT has started work on urgent repairs and managing mould.