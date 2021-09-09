The Federal election is quickly approaching next week on Sept. 20 and this is what voters need to know.

According to Elections Canada, when you go to the polling stations across the NWT, people will need to wear a mask and to practice social distancing by staying at lease two metres apart.

The poll workers will be two-meters away, and wearing a mask behind a Plexiglas barrier, with one poll worker behind each desk.

There are five ways to for residents to vote in this 2021 Federal election, according to Elections Canada.

Voters will only cote at a designated polling station on Sept. 20., which will be open for 12 hours, and can find it on voter information card that is mailed to them.

People can vote before the election, in advance voting on Sept. 10, Sept. 11, Sept. 12 or Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“If somebody thinks they may not be able to get to an an advance poll or they may not be able to vote on polling day or if they prefer not to attend a poll to vote, they can request a special ballot,” said Leanne Tait, the NWT returning officer for Elections Canada.

A special ballot is also called a mail-in ballot, which need to be mailed in by Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

At the polling station, you need to be 18 or older to vote and be a Canadian citizen.

Voters can either show one piece of ID or can show two pieces of ID, with a current address and name.

If you do not have neither on of these, you can still vote, according to Elections Canada. Voters can declare their identity and address in writing have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station (who would vote at the same poll) can vouch for you.

The person vouching for the voter must be able to prove their own identity and address.

Residents can find where their designated polling station on their voter information card that they receive in the mail.

Voters can also visit elections.ca and enter the postal code in the Voter Information Service box or call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.

Voters can ask for voting assistance in advance before Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Assistance tools and services that are available is a bigger ballot with names in larger print, large-prints and braille cards, tactile and braille voting template, magnifiers, language and sign language interpretation, assistance marking the ballot, large grip pencil and a signature guide.

Tait said, people can still become a poll worker this federal election they can call Elections Canada at 780-630-3870 and request to be poll worker.

She said, Elections Canada “will put them in touch with a recruiter who will ask them questions about their availability and some suitability questions, it’s a long day at the polls and we want to make sure people are able to work from 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night when the polls close.”

There are still locations in the NWT where Elections Canada still needs to fill spots with poll workers. “We will ask a few questions and find out where the best fit is, and if there is a fit then we will get them signed up to work for the poll.”

To be a poll worker, people need to be at least 16, a Canadian citizen, be able to work long hours.

“You get to participate in the democratic system, we have one of the most amazing democracies in the world and it is an honour and privilege to be able to have the right to vote and working within the system and be able to be part of the democratic process is a pretty cool thing.”