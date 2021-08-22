Three stores in Fort Providence are listed as new COVID-19 exposure locations, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) stated in a news release Aug. 22.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals must isolate for 10 days and seek COVID-19 testing if they were at the Northern Store on Aug. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m, the M&R Grocery Store on Aug. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and noon and the food and beverage area of Big River Gas Bar on Aug. 17 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Fully vaccinated individuals who were at those places at the listed times must self-monitor, wear a mask in all public places and isolate and arrange testing if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

No new COVID-19 cases were announced in the Aug. 22 release. The Department of Health and Social Services said on Aug. 21 that the COVID-19 Dashboard and new case data wouldn’t be released on the weekend.

The NWT had 29 new cases, for a total of 197 active cases among residents, according to the most recent update from the OCPHO on Aug. 20.

One-hundred and seventy-seven of those cases are in Sahtu communities and 20 are in Yellowknife.

Blair McBride

Blair McBride covers the Legislative Assembly, business and education. Before coming to Yellowknife he worked as a journalist in British Columbia, Thailand and Ontario. He studied journalism at Western...

