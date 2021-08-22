Three stores in Fort Providence are listed as new COVID-19 exposure locations, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) stated in a news release Aug. 22.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals must isolate for 10 days and seek COVID-19 testing if they were at the Northern Store on Aug. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m, the M&R Grocery Store on Aug. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and noon and the food and beverage area of Big River Gas Bar on Aug. 17 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Fully vaccinated individuals who were at those places at the listed times must self-monitor, wear a mask in all public places and isolate and arrange testing if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

No new COVID-19 cases were announced in the Aug. 22 release. The Department of Health and Social Services said on Aug. 21 that the COVID-19 Dashboard and new case data wouldn’t be released on the weekend.

The NWT had 29 new cases, for a total of 197 active cases among residents, according to the most recent update from the OCPHO on Aug. 20.

One-hundred and seventy-seven of those cases are in Sahtu communities and 20 are in Yellowknife.